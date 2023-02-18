Heeramandi first look out: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Aditi Rao Hydari dazzle as courtesans.

On, February 18, the first trailer for the forthcoming web series Heeramandi was released, and it left us wanting more. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed show will shortly debut on Netflix. A small clip featuring the main protagonists has now been put online by the film’s creators. We are gushing over the stunning appearance of the major characters portrayed by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh! Significantly, Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first online series.

The teaser video opens with a closer look at the cast, which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala. The actresses are seated next to one another and appear majestic in mustard-colored attire. Sonakshi is the only person visible standing, and at the end, she does a salaam while facing the camera. The tagline for the video was, ‘We can’t wait to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new historical period or fantastical realm. Here is a look inside the lovely and fascinating world of #Heeramandi. Upcoming (sic)!’