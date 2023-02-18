Kerala Police nabs passenger with smuggled gold worth Rs 62 lakh at Karipur airport

Kondotty: Police on Friday seized gold worth Rs 62 lakh from a youth outside the Kozhikode airport after being examined by customs officials. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shanifi (21), a native of Kanhangad, Kasaragod. He had reportedly arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia by Air India Express flight.

According to police, the gold was smuggled in the form of capsules and were found hidden inside his body. He was taken into custody on the basis of a tip-off received by police. The capsules were spotted inside the youth’s stomach during an X-ray test. Following which, he was arrested by the police. Apparently, the incident marks the eleventh gold smuggling case registered by the police this year.