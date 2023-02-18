Maoists use explosives to blow up a panchayat office In Jharkhand: Police

Maoists detonated a building used as a panchayat office in a village in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, a police officer reported on Friday.

The explosion was caused by improvised explosive devices, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar informed PTI.

On the night between Thursday and Friday, the CPC (Maoists) at Kadamdiha set fire to the structure.

The SP stated that the anti-maoist operation that was started on January 11 in the Kolhan area of the district in response to a tip about the presence of top Maoist commanders, including Misir Besra who had a bounty of Rs. 1 crore on his head, was still active.