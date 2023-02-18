Mortal remains of Ghana Footballer Christian Atsu discovered in Turkey earthquake site: Agent confirms

The body of Ghana national player and former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu has been discovered in Turkey beneath the wreckage of the residence where he lived, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager. His manager in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

‘Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found’, Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete’s body was found. Multi-storey apartment buildings full of residents were among the thousands of structures reduced to rubble in Turkey.

Ghanaian footballer’s agent, Nana Sechere, tweeted: ‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones.I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support’.

‘I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time’. In September, Christian Atsu joined Hatayspor, a Turkish Super Lig club based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicentre of Turkey’s massive earthquake. Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor’s manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a February 5 Super Lig match.