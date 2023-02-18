Partial road closure for weekend announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi announced a partial road closure. The authority informed a partial closure of a major road for the weekend.
Two right lanes of Sheikh Zayed Bridge – Abu Dhabi towards Corniche will be closed from 12am on Saturday. The road will reopen for traffic at 12pm on Sunday.
Partial Road Closure on Sheikh Zayed Bridge – Abu Dhabi
From Saturday, 18 February 2023 to Sunday, 19 February 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ey9PPGyk6b
— "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 17, 2023
