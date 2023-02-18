DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Partial road closure for weekend announced in Abu Dhabi

Feb 18, 2023, 08:19 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The  Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi announced a partial road closure. The authority  informed  a  partial closure of a major road for the weekend.

Two right lanes of Sheikh Zayed Bridge – Abu Dhabi towards Corniche will be closed from 12am on Saturday. The road will reopen for traffic at 12pm on Sunday.

