Police finds 18 people dead in abandoned truck

Sofia: Bulgarian police found 18 people dead in abandoned truck. As per police, the victims were illegal migrants. As per authorities, the truck was carrying more than 40 illegal migrants.

As per police, they found the truck abandoned on a highway near the capital, Sofia. The driver was not there. Police discovered the passengers in a secret compartment below a load of timber.

Most of the victims were suffocated to death. The survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Most of them are in very critical condition.

Also Read: Women’s T20 World Cup: India to face England today: Possible playing XI

‘They have suffered from lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven’t eaten for days,’ said Bulgarian Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev.

Authorities did not immediately give the nationalities of the migrants. But as per media reports, most of the victims were from Afghanistan.

Bulgaria, a Balkan country in Europe is located on a major route for migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan seeking to enter Europe from Turkey. Most illegal migrants use Bulgaria as a transit corridor. Bulgaria has erected a barbed-wire fence along its 259-kilometer border with Turkey to prevent illegal migrants.

Data from the Interior Ministry says that in 2022, the border police thwarted 164,000 ‘irregular crossing’ attempts, compared to 55,000 in 2021.