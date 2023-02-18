Portals of Kedarnath Dham to open on April 25: Informs Temple committee

Dehradun: The Kedarnath Temple Committee on the occasion of Maha Shivratri announced that the portals or doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will open on April 25, 2023.

Announcing the dates on the occasion of Shivratri, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay said the portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham will open this year on Tuesday, April 25, at 6.20 am for the devotees to visit. ‘While Bhairavnath ji will be worshipped on April 20 and Lord Kedarnath’s Panchmukhi Doli will leave for Kedarnath on Friday, April 21. On this day Panchmukhi Doli Vishwanath Temple Guptkashi will rest. Doli will reach Phata on 22nd April for a night’s rest’, he added.

Sharing the details of the schedule, Ajay informed that on April 23, Panchmukhi Doli will reach Gaurikund for a night’s rest from Phata. On April 24, Panchmukhi Doli will reach Kedarnath Dham from Gaurikund and on Tuesday, April 25, at 6.20 am, the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will open for devotees to visit.

The date of opening of the portals was declared according to the rules and regulations after Panchang calculation in a religious function organized at Shri Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath. On this occasion, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay, Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prabodh Kumar Ghildiyal, Kedar Ling, Committee members Niwas Posti, Virendra Bartwal, Pushkar Joshi, Ashutosh Dimri, Panchgai along with right holders. In the presence of Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj and devotees, local administration, Acharya Vedpathis fixed the date for the opening of the portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham.

It is notable that the portals of Badrinath Dham are opening on Thursday, April 27 this year. While traditionally the doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham open on Akshaya Tritiya, this year Akshaya Tritiya is on 22 April. In the month of Chait, Gangotri-Yamunotri temple committees will formally announce the dates of opening of the doors. The Badrinath Dham is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also included Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).