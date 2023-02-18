Sharp taxes on Russian aluminium could endanger supply of nickel in United States

If the US imposes high import taxes on Russian aluminium, analysts predict that Russia will restrict exports of important metals like nickel and palladium.

While nickel is essential for the aerospace sector and the batteries in electric vehicles, Russian aluminium only makes up a small portion of U.S. supplies. Palladium, meanwhile, is a key component for autocatalysts in gasoline-fuelled cars.

According to statistics provider Trade Data Monitor (TDM), 20 tonnes of Russian palladium shipments, or nearly 35% of U.S. imports, were part of the 92,624 tonnes of nickel that the United States imported last year.