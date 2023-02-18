Temporary road closure announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a temporary road closure. RTA informed that some major roads in the emirate will remain temporarily closed on Sunday, February 19, 2023. The roads will be closed due to the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will take place from 6am to 10.30am on Sunday. RTA warns that main ‘signal-controlled intersections’ and roundabouts on the race route will be temporarily closed as the cyclists ride through. As soon as the last contestant passes, the roads will be opened up again.

The authority shared a list of roads which will be affected: