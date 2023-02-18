These simple tips will make your love life more beautiful

To have a quality relationship and keeping your relationship intact is a real art. Follow these tips to make your relationship more beautiful and healthier.

Take out time: No matter how busy you are, you must take out some time to spend with your partner. Going out with partner or weekends and spending the whole day with them will make them happy feel valued and respected.

As per experts, investing an hour—on an ongoing basis—to work on strengthening your relationship, troubleshooting, and making it more satisfying is essential. ‘Love is always not butterflies in the stomach. In the early days or months, you might feel the chemical reaction and adrenaline rush when you meet the love of your life. However, with time, we get used to their presence, their habits and so on which might take away the hormonal rush. But that doesn’t mean love is over or the relationship has come to an end. At this time, you should work on it. Do something that will spark the relationship again,’ says Clinical psychologist Joseph Cilona.

Good communication: Communication is the foundation of a relationship. Always be candid and honest to your partner. Make sure you communicate your problems with your partner. Tell them what’s bothering you and ask them if they are facing any issues.

Avoid over expectations; As per experts, of expecting your partner to play multiple roles at once is not good. Because if they fail to fulfill all the roles, one feels disappointed leading to the breakdown of the relationship.One should expect them to meet some points but not all.