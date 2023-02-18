To stop cheetah hunting, MPs in Kuno have moved to relinquish firearms.

The Madhya Pradesh government will begin a campaign to persuade locals to give up their firearms in order to stop unlawful hunting and poaching in the Kuno-Palpur National Park (KPK) section of the Seoni district.

In the KNP, there is a flagship initiative for the reintroduction of cheetahs. Unconfirmed allegations from several sources state that a few poaching incidences were reported about two weeks ago, alarming the local forest administration, conservationists, and scientists working on the Cheetah reintroduction project on a daily basis. The government was compelled to take such unusual measures in order to safeguard cheetahs.

S P Yadav, Additional Director General (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority informed that, the MP state government plans to launch a movement soon to urge villagers and tribal people to give up their weapons and firearms. He made this statement to The New Indian Express. He also oversees the main effort for reintroducing cheetahs.

According to some stories, tribal people in Kuno entered the forest to kill wild boars and other animals, said Yadav. In the current fiscal year, Project Cheetah has not received a distinct budget. The government has combined funds from many programmes and initiatives.

On February 16, Bhupender Yadav, the Union Minister for Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change, announced the translocation of 12 cheetahs, seven males and five females, from the Phinda and Rooiberg wildlife reserves in South Africa to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India, on February 18. The cheetahs range in age from four months to four years.