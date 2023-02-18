Women’s T20 World Cup: India to face England today: Possible playing XI

Gqeberha: In cricket, Indian women’s team will face England in the group-stage match of Women’s T20 World Cup. The match will be held at at St George’s Park at Gqeberha in South Africa today at 6.30 pm.

Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far. Indian eves defeated Pakistan in their opening match by 149 runs and then defeated West Indies by 6 wickets. England also beat West Indies and Ireland.

India Women vs England Women Possible Playing XI:

India Women Possible Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

England Women Possible Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell