2 killed, 2 injured in car-truck collision

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 2 people lost their lives and 2 others were injured in a collision between a car and a container truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Fatehabad. The car was going from Hapur to Bageshwar Dham.

As per reports, the car flipped over after colliding with the tractor and drifted to a stop on the side. 5 individuals, including a child, were trapped in the car. The locals rescued them from the car.

More details awaited.