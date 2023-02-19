Ahead of Bengal by-election, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee accused Congress, Left of acting as BJP’s agent

Abhishek Banerjee, the leader of the All India Trinamool Congress, attacked the opposition parties on Sunday while speaking to a crowd in the election-bound Sagardighi. He stated: ‘The corruption and conspiracy among the CPI(M), the BJP, and the Congress have been exposed. February 27 is the day to reply against these.’

Banerjee said, ‘Today, I am showing some evidence to you. I am showing a picture of Left-Congress candidate Byron Biswas for the Sagardighi by-election who is allegedly in contact with Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP. You are welcome to challenge me in court if you wish. People will assess the reality. For the upcoming by-election, BJP and Congress joined forces.’

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress, was also targeted by him, with the statement, ‘Amit Shah brought NRC (and) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is getting security from Amit Shah’s police. He is a gaddar. In spite of the fact that Sarada chief Sudipta Sen gave written statements against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sujan Chakraborty and Suvendu Adhikari, the ED did not summon them.’

‘They (leaders of Left and Congress) are acting like BJP’s agent,’ he added. Abhishek Banerjee urged voters to support the Trinamool Congress in the byelection, claiming that doing so would ‘stop the implementation of NRC.’

‘Casting a single vote for the Congress means voting for the BJP. If you cast vote for the TMC candidate, it means you are supporting Mamata Banerjee. It will stop the implementation of NRC in the state,’ Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

‘Today, the TMC is not limited to Bengal only. The TMC is fighting elections in two states- Tripura and Maghalaya. I can assure you that we will uproot the BJP-led government in one of the two state elections,’ Abhishek Banerjee said.

Results of the Sagardighi byelection will be announced on March 2 after voting takes place on February 27.