Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Know all facts about the great Maratha emperor

Mumbai: February 19 is the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Our country celebrate this day as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Today, our country will celebrate the 393rd birth anniversary of the Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the founder of Maratha Empire. This year for the first time ever, celebrations will take place at the Agra Fort.

Also Read: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Know forts that carry the legacy of great Maratha emperor

Celebrated social activist, Jyotirao Phule was the one who first started celebrating the jayanti. First Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was commemorated in 1870 after his tomb was discovered in Raigad fort.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known as Father of Indian Navy. It is because he was the first to person who first recognised the importance of naval force. He established a naval force to defend his forts and coastline of Maharashtra.

Chhatrapati Shivaji is also known for his intelligence in military. He formed the tactics of guerilla warfare and won several battles. Therefore, he was also given the moniker, ‘Mountain Rat.’