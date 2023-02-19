Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Know forts that carry the legacy of great Maratha emperor

Mumbai: February 19 is the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Our country celebrate this day as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Today, , our country will celebrate the 393rd birth anniversary of the Maharaj.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had built several mighty forts in Maharashtra. Here we are describing about 6 mighty forts that carry the legacy of the mighty king.

Lohagadh Fort: Lohagadh Fort in Marathi means ‘The Iron Fort’. It stands tall at an elevation of about 1,033 metre. This fort is situated in the foothills of Sahyadri range in Lonavla.

Sindhudurg Fort: This fort was built by Chhatrapati Shivaji in around 1664. This fort stretches over about 44-acre. Sindhudurg Fort in Marathi means ‘fort of the sea’.

Shivneri Fort: This fort is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Raigad Fort: This fort is situated in Mahad in the Western Ghat. It stands at an elevation of about 2700 feet. To reach the fort one must climb more than 1400 steps.

Torna: This fort is situated in Pune. It is also known as Prachandagad. It is situated at an elevation of 1,403 m above sea level, which makes it the highest hill fort in Pune. This was the first fort captured by Shivaji Maharaj in 1643 when he was 16.

Korigad Fort: Also known as Koraigad, the Korigad Fort is situated in Peth Shahpur near Lonevala.