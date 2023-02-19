IIT to open its first overseas campus in this Gulf country

New Delhi: India’s elite technology institution, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will soon open its first overseas campus. IIT will open its campus in Abu Dhabi next year. The Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir confirmed this.

‘Currently discussions are on between ADEK and IIT Delhi on concrete things like where to set up, the course curriculum, the student body and the business model. Details about faculty is still under discussion. But the education will be of very high quality. The quality that IIT is known for,’ said Sunjay Sudhir.

In November last year , a high-level team from IIT Delhi visited the UAE capital and held discussions with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK) officials and other stakeholders in the UAE.

Presently, there are 23 IITs in India, which are located in various regions of the country offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate level programmes. The institute is considered to be one among the best engineering colleges in the world.