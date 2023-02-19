In Tripura, 21 people arrested in 18 incidents of poll violence

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao, at least 21 people have been arrested in 18 incidents of poll violence in Tripura since Thursday.

According to him, the state recorded 89.95% voter turnout in the Thursday election.

’18 incidents of violence were reported since February 16, and accordingly FIRs were lodged by the police. A total of 21 persons were arrested while notices were served to over 150 persons for their alleged involvement in the violence,’ he told a press conference on Saturday.

Six incidents occurred on election day, according to the CEO.

The majority of the incidents were reported in the Sepahijala district, he said.

He claimed that election-related violence was significantly reduced this time.

On Saturday, all sub-divisional magistrates in the state met with representatives of political parties to seek their assistance in maintaining peace and tranquillity, he said.

Two BJP candidates, Hemani Debbarma of Golaghati and Pranajit Sinha Roy of Matabari, have asked for re-election in some booths.

‘However, the observers after checking the webcasting footage of these booths rejected their demands,’ he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a clash erupted between BJP and Left-Congress supporters in Unakoti district’s Kumarghat, resulting in a highway blockade and a police baton charge.

A sub-inspector was injured, in addition to a few others, a police officer said, adding that additional forces had been deployed in the area.