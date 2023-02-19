DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHKeralaLatest NewscelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Playback singer Pattom Sanith felicitated by Thapovanam-Siddhashramam

Feb 19, 2023, 04:55 pm IST

Thiruvannathapuram: Renowned playback singer Pattom Sanith was felicitated by the Thapovanam-Siddhashramam. ADGP S. Sreejith IPS honored the national award winning singer at the anti-drug seminar organized by the organization.

The function was inaugurated by ADGP Sreejith IPS. Dhanya Gopalakrishnan, MS Kasturi, Pattom Sanith spoke at the function. Pattom Sanith who works as a manager at a reputed bank in Thiruvannathapuram had recently won the Bharat Sevak national award given by Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj. He won the award for his outstanding performances in  philanthropy services.

 

