Ptron launches new truly wireless earbuds in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based tech barnd, Ptron has launched new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds in the market. The new TWS earbuds named ‘Bassbuds Zen’ is priced at Rs. 999. They are currently available on Amazon in Black and Blue colours. Buyers can also avail of additional discounts on selected bank card transactions.

The new TWS earbdus come with 10mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3, and video sync features. They also feature low-latency audio, touch controls, passive noise cancellation, and quad microphones with ENC and TruTalk technology.

Also Read: Vivo launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

The earbuds are claimed to provide up to 50 hours of total battery on a single charge with the charging case. The charging case houses a 400mAh battery whereas the earbuds get 40mAh cells. The charging case supports USB Type-C charging and takes around one hour to charge the earbuds fully. The case is said to take about 1.5 hours for a full charge.