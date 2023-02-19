Rajasthan Police denies claims of assaulting Bhiwani murder case accused’s pregnant wife

Days after the burned remains of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35) were found on Thursday in a burned-out four-wheeler, Rajasthan Police has refuted claims that they assaulted the accused’s pregnant wife.

The police in Rajasthan and Haryana are working together on the case because the engine registration number of the car was linked to a missing persons’ FIR that was filed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, the same day. Initially, the police named five suspects in the case, with Monu Manesar serving as the main accused.

Shrikant, an accused from Haryana’s Nuh district, claimed that Rajasthan Police had physically abused his pregnant wife while conducting a search. Rajasthan Police, however, has refuted these allegations.

Shyam Singh, the superintendent of police in Bharatpur, claimed that Bharatpur Police had searched in Haryana in an effort to find the accused, Shrikant, and that Haryana Police had joined them.

‘We did not even know the addresses of the accused. As far as entering the house of the accused is concerned, the Bharatpur Police did not even enter the house of the accused,’ he said.

‘During the raid, the accused was not found at home, but two of his brothers were found, who were later quizzed. As far as the allegation of assaulting his wife is concerned, it is a false one.’

In connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of two men by cow vigilantes, a Rajasthan court on Saturday ordered Rinku Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district, to be held in police custody for five days. Meanwhile, Haryana authorities moved to revoke the weapons licence of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is one of the four evading arrest in the case. On Friday night, Saini was taken into custody after being questioned and having technical analysis done. According to the Rajasthan police, he is a taxi diver and was associated with a cow vigilante group.

Residents of the deceased’s village, Ghatmeeka, in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, met with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who gave them the assurance that all of the accused would be arrested as soon as possible.

143 (illegal assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping), and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are the sections under which the accused have been charged, he said.