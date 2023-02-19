Secunderabad BRS MLA, G Sayanna passes away at 72

G Sayanna, a member of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from Secunderabad Cantonment, passed away here on Sunday, according to party sources. He was 72.

According to reports, the five-term legislator passed away today while receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city for long-term health issues.

With the Telugu Desam Party, Sayanna began his political career. He was elected three times to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1994, 1999, and 2004.

He was elected to the Telangana Legislative Assembly from Secunderabad Cantonment once more as a TDP MLA in 2014. He later changed parties to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (now BRS), and he was re-elected from Secunderabad Cantonment in the 2018 elections.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, expressed sorrow over Sayanna’s passing. According to a CMO release, he remembered the deceased MLA’s service to the public as a five-term legislator and in other capacities.

Rao also sent the grieving family members his sincere condolences. Later, he paid respects at the MLA’s home by paying a visit. He comforted the leader’s surviving family members.

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted: ‘My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise. He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of people of Secunderabad Cantonment. May his soul rest in peace.’

Among those who expressed their condolences for Sayanna’s passing were Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers Harish Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, S Niranjan Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, and Vemula Prashant Reddy.

The Telangana BJP president and party MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and party MP A Revanth Reddy, and the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy all expressed their condolences for Sayanna’s passing.