Study reveals that while humans do not hibernate but need a bit more sleep during the colder months

Are you frequently called lazy, especially in the winter? Or do you merely feel a little more tired now that winter is here? If so, you are not being idle. According to a study, even though humans do not hibernate, the colder months do require us to get a little more rest.

The study, which was published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, discovered that REM (rapid eye movement) sleep is more common in the winter. However, REM sleep, which is closely related to the circadian clock and is impacted by light changes, lasted 30 minutes longer in the winter than it did in the summer.

According to the study, persons who have their sleep interrupted even in cities may have lengthier REM sleep during the colder months.

Researchers have claimed that if the study’s findings can be replicated in a healthy lifestyle, then it can be done when they adjust their sleep habits, such as going to sleep early.

The team of scientists examined around 292 patients who had undergone sleep studies, which is called polysomnography.