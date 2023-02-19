UIDAI launches new AI chatbot ‘Aadhaar Mitra’: Know how to track Aadhaar Card status, complaints

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched an AI/ML-based new chatbot named ‘Aadhaar Mitra’. The new chatbot will help users track all the information related to their enrollment status, the Aadhar Card status, information on enrollment centre location. It will also help them to register their complaints and track their status.

The UIDAI has provided a special QR code that will connect consumers to the Aadhaar Mitra chatbot to provide further information about the chatbot.

The chatbot will give answers to queries on Aadhaar related topics, provide information about Locate Aadhaar Center, Check Aadhaar Enrolment/ Update status, Check PVC Card Order status, File a Complaint, Check Complaint status, Locate Enrolment Center, Book An Appointment.

Steps to use the chatbot:

Go to www.uidai.gov.in

Click/ Tap on the ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ box in the bottom right corner. The chatbot will open saying, ‘Hi, I am your Aadhaar Mitra. How May I help you!!’

Tap on ‘Get Started’ to ask the query.

Now in the search box, enter the query and click on the Enter button. The chatbot will reply with the answer.

Also, you can click on the suggested query option available at the top.