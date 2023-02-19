Vivo launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo has launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Vivo Y56 5G’ in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 19,999. It is available in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer colours.

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y56 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixel) LCD screen. It has a dual rear camera setup- 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. A 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture is located on the front of the smartphone for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. The Vivo Y56 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.