14 locations in Chhattisgarh searched by ED in relation to coal levy scam

In connection with the coal levy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started searching 14 locations in Chhattisgarh on Monday morning. According to sources, some of the locations being searched are connected to Congress lawmakers and office holders, including the state party treasurer.

All raid locations, according to sources, are owned by MLAs and office holders who are close associates of Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

At 11 am, CM Baghel has scheduled a press conference for students at his home.

The ED recently filed a prosecution complaint in the coal levy scam, alleging that politicians and bureaucrats illegally levied a 25 cent coal tax, yielding criminal proceeds totaling Rs 540 crores.

The ED claims that the proceeds of the crime were improperly directed to party funds and other people.