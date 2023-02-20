Air India launched new daily flight between Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai

TIAL reported on Sunday that Air India has begun operating additional flights from this airport to Mumbai.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) announced in a release that this will be the airline’s second daily service in this sector.

According to the TIAL’s statement, the new flight, AI 657, would leave Mumbai at 5.40 am and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 am.

AI 658, the return flight, will depart Thiruvananthapuram at 8:55 am and arrive in Mumbai at 11:15 am.

TIAL’s press release says, the flight will include 122 seats in total, including business class.

‘The flight’s convenient scheduling offers connections to/from a number of domestic sites as well as to/from overseas destinations, including Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and South-East Asia,’ it was stated.

With Indigo also running two daily flights on the same route, this is the sector’s fourth daily service between Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai.