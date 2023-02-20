All-time high of over 9 crore divotees attended Magh Mela in Prayagraj, UP

Following a two-year break, the month-long Magh Mela was held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, last month, and a record nine crore ‘Kalpvasis,’ or devotees, attended.

This figure is almost two times as many devotees as attended the mela in previous years.

Notably, the devotees live in tents for a full month. They take two daily baths in the Ganga and only eat once. They listen to religious texts and songs for the remainder of the time.

On January 21, Mauni Amavasya, the third bathing festival of the Magh Mela, more than two crore devotees bathed in the Ganga and the Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 was viewed as a test run for the Magh Mela.

This time, the fair site featured 14 police stations and 38 police posts for efficient crowd control.