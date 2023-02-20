Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett became the stars of 76th BAFTA

Best Actor and Best Actress at the BAFTA Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) were given to Austin Butler for his performance in the biographical film ‘Elvis’ and Cate Blanchett for ‘Tar,’ respectively.

While Cate vanquished Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Ana De Armas, Emma Thompson, and Michelle Yeoh, Austin defeated his rivals Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Daryl Mccormack, Paul Mescal, and Bill Nighy.

Prior to that, ‘Elvis’ won for best make-up and hair, best costume design, and best casting. Although being nominated for five awards—Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress—’Tar’ only managed to take home one trophy in the Best Actress category.

Emma Mackey, a French-British actress, also received the EE Rising Star Award, which is chosen by the general audience. Richard E. Grant, who served as host of the BAFTA ceremony and acknowledged that Mary Selway impacted his life, established the award in 2005 in honour of the casting director Mary Selway.

The BAFTA awards ceremony took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall and was broadcast live on Lionsgate Play.