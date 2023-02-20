Burkina Faso declares that French military operations in the West African nation were now completely over

Burkina Faso stated on Sunday (February 19) that French military operations in the West African country were now totally completed following a deterioration in bilateral relations in recent months. According to a statement from the Burkinabe army, senior officers from the country’s Burkinabe and French forces held a flag-lowering ceremony to commemorate the occasion on Saturday at a camp outside of Ouagadougou.

France announced last month that it will withdraw its contingent of hundreds of soldiers stationed there after Burkina Faso’s ruling junta ordered that the military depart within four weeks, according to an AFP report.

The request was made just a few days after Burkina’s Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tembela said that Russia would make a ‘reasonable’ strong ally in the fight against jihadists.

‘This does not mean the end of diplomatic relations between Burkina Faso and France,’ government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo told broadcaster RTV following the announcement.