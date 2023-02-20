CBI again asked Manish Sisodia to appear on February 26 in connection with Delhi liquor scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has once more summoned Manish Sisodia in relation to the excise policy scam. Sisodia is the deputy chief minister of Delhi. Sources claim that Sisodia has been asked to appear before the central agency for additional questioning on February 26.

A day after deferring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s questioning after he requested time from the agency and mentioned the ongoing Budget process of the city government, the CBI issued a new summons to him.

Sisodia was earlier requested to appear for questioning by the investigation agency on February 19.

Sisodia’s February 19 questioning was postponed on Sunday, and the CBI promised to announce a new date shortly.

Manish Sisodia announced at a press conference that he will appear before the investigation agency on February 26 after being called for questioning. The primary accused in the CBI’s FIR regarding the Delhi Excise Policy Scam is Sisodia.

The AAP has strongly denied the FIR’s allegations that the Delhi government’s policy of favouring certain dealers by granting liquor traders licences was motivated by the payment of bribes.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, has denied all of the allegations made by the CBI against Sisodia and claimed that ‘political vendetta and conspiracy’ was to blame for the case involving his government’s excise policy.

Additionally, Kejriwal reaffirmed that Delhi was free of ‘liquor scams.’

Since Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into ‘violation of norms and lapses,’ the Excise Policy 2021–22 has been withdrawn.