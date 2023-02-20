Dev Mohan opens up about the upcoming Telugu film Shakunthalam

In the mythological, high-budget Telugu historical drama ‘Shakunthalam,’ directed by Gunasekhar, Dev Mohan, who made his acting debut in Sufiyum Sujathayum, plays King Dushyant opposite Samantha, who plays the title role. Dev recently opens up about his role to Manorama.

How was your first big-budget experience?

The canvas for period plays will always be larger than those of other genres. The performers ought to appear and act like royalty. You only need to act normally when it comes to realistic movies. The hardest part was trying to act and walk like King Dushyant.

What were your preparations for the film?

I tried to absorb the setting and plot of the mythological movies I watched. grew up riding horses in Hyderabad. I also underwent specialised training for battle scenarios. It also required training to handle the bulky sword. also learned Thelungu.

Tell us about Samantha and your experience working with her.

Samantha is someone I like. Samantha, who has a strong pan-Indian presence, has always seemed to have her career planned out. She must have given her choice of each character a lot of thought. And it is so motivating to see the effort she puts into each character. She doesn’t go back to the caravan after her scenes are finished. She takes part in every scene of the movie.

What can we expect from Shakunthalam?

It is a blatantly romantic tale. We have all read the tale of Shakuntala and Dushyant. Please don’t come to theatre expecting a Ponniyin Selvan or Bahubali. This movie will make you feel good inside. Superb audio, images, and special effects are to be expected.