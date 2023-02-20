Facebook creates more than 100 pages of US-designated terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State

A recent report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) claims that more than 100 pages for US-designated terrorist organisations including Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have been automatically established by Facebook’s algorithm.

The Truth Project (TTP) is a non-profit watchdog group that conducts research under the auspices of the Campaign for Accountability. According to the TTP website, the organisation ‘uses research, litigation, and aggressive communications to expose misconduct and malfeasance in public life.’

TTP, formerly known as the Google Transparency Project, was founded in 2016 and has now grown to include a number of significant tech firms. The Capital Research Centre, a non-profit watchdog founded under the Reagan administration, has referred to TTP as a left-leaning platform even though the organisation denies having any political inclinations.

According to TTP’s report, 108 pages for Islamic State were created by Facebook, along with dozens of other pages belonging to other terrorist groups, which includes Al-Qaeda. The report further claimed that the platform automatically generated the terrorist group pages as users ‘checked in’ to terrorist organisations or listed the groups in their profiles.