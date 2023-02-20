In the Shuhaib murder case, the government wants the court to revoke Akash Thillenkeri’s bail.

The state government on Monday asked the Thalassery chief judicial magistrate court to revoke the bail of Akas Thillenkeri, the suspect in the murder of Shuhaib, based on a police report that he had broken the bail terms.

The most recent action follows the filing of cases against Akash at the police stations in Muzhakkunnu and Mattanur.

The High Court granted Akash bail in the Shuhaib murder case.

The prosecution has pointed out that the third condition of bail, not to be booked in other cases, has been violated. Two cases have been registered against Akash. A case of outraging the modesty of women has been registered at the Muzhakkunnu police station and a case of abuse against a DYFI worker through social media has been registered at the Mattanur police station.

The defence argument of the prosecution is supported by the fact that Akash was granted bail in the case brought to Muzukkunnu station. The bail can be revoked by the court if it determines that the terms of the release were broken.