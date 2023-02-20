Kerala loses the Santosh Trophy after a draw with Punjab.

Holders Kerala were eliminated from the Santosh Trophy after their final Group A match on Sunday ended in a 1-1 tie with Punjab.

Visakh Mohanan gave Kerala the lead in the 24th minute, giving them the advantage they needed to advance to the semifinals.

Rohith Shaikh, however, levelled the score for Punjab in the 34th.

With a 2-2 draw against the hosts Odisha, Karnataka advanced with Punjab to the group’s semifinals.

Punjab took first place in the group with 11 points from 5 games. Karnataka came in second place with nine points, followed by Kerala (eight). In the last round, Punjab and Karnataka both remained unblemished.

Maharashtra ended their campaign on a good note by defeating Goa 2-0. With six points, they finished in fourth position, ahead of Odisha in fifth (five points). Goa lost all five of its games, staying at the bottom of the standings.

Kerala lost 0-1 to Karnataka after starting the game with a 3-2 victory against Goa. They tied Maharashtra 4-4 before defeating Odisha 1-0.

In Riyadh, the semifinals and championship game will be held.