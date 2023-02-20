Man made hoax bomb call to Hyderabad airport to delay flight: Arrested

A bomb threat call received on Monday caused chaos to break out at the airport in Hyderabad. A passenger calling Rajiv Gandhi International Airport with a bomb threat was headed from Hyderabad to Chennai and worried he would miss the flight.

Airport security checked the flight right away and evacuated all of the passengers after receiving the bomb threat call.

They later found that a passenger who was rushing to make the Chennai-bound flight made the hoax call.

The accused has been located and arrested, according to the police. He will face criminal charges, according to the police.