On February 25 and 26, German Chancellor Scholz will visit India.

On February 25 and 26, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to India on a state visit. This will be his first visit to India since assuming the top job more than a year ago.

The German chancellor will be accompanied by senior government officials and a powerful corporate delegation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

According to the MEA, he will go to Bengaluru on February 26 after arriving in Delhi on February 25.

It further stated that conversations on bilateral, regional, and international concerns will take place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz.

‘Chancellor Scholz’s visit will enable both sides to take stock and advance on the major outcomes of the 6th IGC, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, increase opportunity for talent mobility, and provide strategic guidance to ongoing science and technology collaboration,’ the MEA stated.

The CEOs and business executives of both sides will also meet with PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz.