Children must determine their life goals while still in school, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Shah explained that his wife was from the western Maharashtra city and had gone to a nearby school when speaking to students at a Kolhapur school.

‘The completion of life goals should occur during school hours. You could use this to assist you overcome obstacles in your life. If not, those obstacles would interfere with your travel,’ He remarked, reported PTI.

Shah emphasised that, regardless of how lofty their goals were, everyone could achieve them with the appropriate behaviours.

Shah advised students to follow a healthy diet, regular exercise, and yoga, observing that these practises were occasionally neglected out of laziness and sluggishness.

‘Every action you take for 21 days in a row develops into a habit. And if you continue it for 90 days, it becomes permanent. It is a psychological notion’ A top BJP leader made the statement.