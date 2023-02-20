Two are detained in Telangana for printing and using counterfeit currency notes.

Two people, including a woman, who were allegedly involved in the printing and distribution of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Telangana and other States were detained in Hyderabad, and police reported on Monday that they had also been found in possession of counterfeit money with a face value of 27 lakh rupees.

As per information received, police teams detained the suspects from Chandrayangutta here and seized the counterfeit money and other items from them.

According to investigators, the primary suspect in this instance, the woman’s brother, printed the fake currency in the quantity of Rs. 500 after obtaining the raw materials for note manufacture with his sister.

He distributed the false currency in Gujarat, where the State police detained him in January.

The goods, including FICN, were later transferred to Chandrayangutta for further distribution after the sister of the chief suspect got in touch with another accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, and they were both arrested, stated the police.