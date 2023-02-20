Tyre burst : Dubai- TVM Air India Express aircraft makes emergency landing at TVM airport

Thiruvananthapuram: Air India Express aircraft flying from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram made an emergency landing on Sunday as the outer layer of the two tyres peeled off. The pilot recognised the damage of the tyre only after flying for nearly an hour after taking off from the Dubai International Airport on Sunday midnight.

Pilot Amar Saroj informed the air traffic control regarding the tyre burst and requested for emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport. Immediately, the airport authorities adapted emergency measures to facilitate the landing. The state fire and safety officials also reached the runway along with the fire and safety wing of the airport.

The security commandos of CISF were also stationed at the spot. The aircraft carrying 148 passengers and 6 crew members, including pilot, landed in the airport at 5.40 am. Soon, the passengers were safely shifted from the flight. The aircraft was transported to hangar at Chacka in Thiruvananthapuram.