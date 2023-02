BCCI announces Indian squad for remaining Test and ODI series against Australia

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India squads for the remaining two Test matches and the three-match ODI series against Australia. The Indian cricket governing body has removed KL Rahul from the position of vice-captain of the Test team. The BCCI has not named any vice-captain for the last two Test matches.

India’s Test squad for the third and the fourth Test matches : Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

The ODI squad : Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.