Dulquer Salmaan wins Dadasaheb Phalke award for best actor in a negative role for his movie ‘Chup.’

For his performance in ‘Chup,’ Dulquer Salmaan received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for best actor in a negative role. It’s interesting to note that this is also the gorgeous star’s first win for a Hindi movie. In a post on his social media account, Dulquer Salmaan thanked R Balki, the director of ‘Chup.’

‘It felt special this time! My very first honour for Hindi. In a negative part, it was also my first time winning Best Actor. Many thanks to @abhialmish for being such a gracious host and to the jury of @dpiff official for this honour. My nerves got the better of me on stage for some reason, my old friend, and I blanked out like a newbie. Balki Sir is the only one I should sincerely thank for this. I’m not sure how, but he did identify me as Danny. And his belief in me, his leadership, and his vision were everything to me. Thank you, sir, to all of my beautiful co-stars, the best crew, and everyone at @hopeprodn for the best experience I’ve ever had on #Chup. This one is for all of you. #unforgettablenight #dpiff2023.’

Dulquer Salmaan received kind wishes from the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 organisers as well. ‘Congratulations to Dulquer Salmaan for receiving the Best Actor In A Negative Role for Chup: Revenge of the Artist at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023,’ they wrote in a social media post. We want to express our gratitude for your tireless work on behalf of Indian cinema.