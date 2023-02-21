Foreign portfolio investment value in Indian equities slips to $584 billion

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investment value in Indian equities slipped down in December 2022. As per a report by Morningstar, the value of foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) holdings in the Indian equities reached $584 billion. This is 11% low than when considered with the preceding year. It was at $654 billion at the end of December 2021.

According to market experts, the low return given by the Indian equities and exodus of foreign money from the domestic stock market are the main reason for this.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the value of FPIs investment grew 3% from $66 billion in the three months ended September 2022. FPIs’ contribution to Indian equity market capitalisation also went up during the quarter to 17.12% from 16.97% in the September 2022 quarter.

The year 2022 experienced an unprecedented exodus of foreign money from the Indian equity markets with a net withdrawal of $16.5 billion (around Rs 1.21 lakh crore). So far in 2023 (till February 10), FPIs are net sellers in the Indian markets. FPIs pulled out around $4.7 billion in Indian equities.