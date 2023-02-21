Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency depreciated against the US dollar in forex market. The strengthening of the US currency weighed upon the Indian rupee. But, the easing crude oil prices and positive trend in the Indian equity markets supported the local currency and restricted its fall.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.76 against the Us dollar, registering a decline of 3 paise over its last close. On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.73 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.19 per cent to 104.05. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 158.95 crore.