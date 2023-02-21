Hyderabad police arrest 16-year-fugitive naxal couple

After being on the run since 2006, two Naxalites were captured by Gadchiroli police on Monday while working in a security company and a car showroom in Hyderabad, Telangana. The two had a combined reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads.

Thuge alias Madhukar Chinanna Kodape (42), a member of the ‘Aheri LOS’ of the illegal organisation, was hired in 2002. He later participated in a number of teams based in Jimalgatta and Sironcha, from which he vanished in 2006.

‘He is accused in nine murder cases, eight encounters, two dacoities, four related to arson, and one attempt at murder. He has a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head,’ an official said.

Aheri LOS member Shamala, also known as Jamani Mangalu Punam, a 35-year-old female Naxalite from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, was also taken into custody.

‘She is an accused party in one murder case and five encounters, one each related to dacoity and arson. She was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head. They may be husband and wife and have been moving between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since 2006 to avoid arrest,’ he said.

Shamala was employed in the housekeeping division of a car showroom while Thuge was arrested in Hyderabad, where he was a watchman for a regional security company.

‘They were held on February 20 after being tracked for nearly one year. The action was taken under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, who asked Naxalites to shun violence and join the mainstream,’ he added.