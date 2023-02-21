Know different types of Railways stations in India

New Delhi: Indian Railways is the largest public transport system in the world. We all may have noticed different types of railway stations in the country. Some of the railway stations are named junctions, some terminus or terminals and others are called centrals. Here is the reason behind naming the stations this way.

Central: Oldest and busiest railway station in a city is called ‘Central’. There are 5 Central railway stations in the country. They are Mumbai Central (BCT), Kanpur Central (CNB), Chennai Central (MAS), Mangalore Central (MAQ) and Trivandrum Central (TVC).

Terminal/Terminus: Terminal literally translates to termination. A terminal or terminus is designated to a station where each incoming track ends at stop-blocks and does not go any further. Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi and Bandra Terminus in Mumbai are example of this.

Junction: A junction is a station where three or more train lines converge or diverge. For a station to be called a junction, it needs at least three train lines going out of the stations and trains that come into the station must have at least two outgoing train lines. Examples of this type of stations are Howrah Junction, Ambala Cantt, Koderma Junction, Patna Junction, Allahabad Junction/

Cantt: These stations belong to a city with an army outpost or cantonment. This is the reason they are named cantt. For example, Ambala Cantt and Agra Cantt.