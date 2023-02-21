Moderate intensity Earthquake hits Iran

Tehran: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Iran today. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE informed this.

UAE residents did not feel the quake and it did not have any effect on the country.

Iran is situated in a high seismic area and is regularly hit by moderate and strong earthquakes. 31,000 people were killed in a strong earthquake of 6.6 that hit Bam city in southeast Iran in in December 2003.