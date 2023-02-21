Public sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates

Mumbai: The third largest public sector bank in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits. The lender has increased interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. The new rates came into effect from 20 February 2023.

Senior citizen will get an interest of 7.5% for fixed deposit of an amount lesser than Rs 2 crore for a period above 2 years and up to 3 years. General public will get an interest rate of 7% for a fixed deposit of an amount lesser than Rs 2 crore for a period above 2 years and up to 3 years. Super senior citizen will get an interest rate of 7.80%.

Also Read: Here is the timings, schedule and ticket price of all Vande Bharat Express trains

PNB FD interest rates:

7 to 14 days: 3.50%

15 to 29 days: 3.50%

30 to 45 days: 3.50%

46 to 90 days: 4.50%

91 to 179 days: 4.50%

180 to 270 days: 5.50%

271 days to less than 1 year: 5.80%

1 year: 6.80%

More than 1 year to 665 days: 6.80%

For FDs maturing in 666 days: 7.25%

667 days to 2 years: 6.80%

More than 2 year and upto 3 years: 7%

More than 3 years and upto 5 years: 6.50%

More than 5 years and upto 10 years: 6.50%