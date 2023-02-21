Spain’s state rail operator head resigns as commuter trains were too large to go through some tunnels

After criticism over the purchase of commuter trains that were too huge to fit through some tunnels, the head of Spain’s state rail operator Renfe resigned on Monday, February 20. The dimension blunder has caused controversy in Spain ever since it was first disclosed in the media in early February because elections are scheduled for the end of the year.

Isaias Taboas, the executive in charge of Renfe since June 2018, announced his resignation on Monday to AFP.

The transport ministry reported that Isabel Pardo de Vera, Spain’s secretary of state for transportation and a former leader of national rail infrastructure operator Adif, resigned on Monday due to the scandal.

Renfe ordered 31 commuter trains in June 2020 costing 258 million euros ($275 million) from Spanish firm CAF for the mountainous northern terrains of Asturias and Cantabria.

In March 2021 CAF realised that the dimensions provided for the trains were incorrect and stalled the production of trains which would have been too broad for some tunnels.