The Sex Education star Emma Mackey will no longer be a part of the hit Netflix show

Emma Mackey, who starred in The Sex Education, will no longer be a part of the popular Netflix series. The actress claimed that her time on the show is coming to an end because she has no interest in joining the cast for season 5.

She reaffirmed this when she accepted the Rising Star award at the BAFTA Awards.

When asked if she would be back for Sex Education season 5, she responded, ‘Season 5? The fourth one was recently finished by me last week! I don’t believe I’ll appear in season 5. Maeve and I have parted ways.’

Emma Mackey had previously revealed that she would be taking a step back in Season 4. ‘It feels very familiar! And it’s a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there’s… I’m not in it as consistently. But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back. And yeah, I’m intrigued to know what’s going to happen – because I also don’t know. I’m also finding out as we go along, so it’ll be fun!’